The wrong cure
The fact that Beijing stands isolated on this issue is a signifier of the fact that it has consistently refused to address these concerns, and is now in fact denying that they even exist
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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The meeting of the leaders of the Finance Track of the Group of 20 economies, or the G20, was held in Asheville, North Carolina, this week as part of the United States’ presidency. The United States’ (US’) approach to the Finance Track has prioritised three issues: Growth, global imbalances, and financial literacy. These priorities are shared by New Delhi and by most members of the grouping. However, consensus nevertheless eluded the Asheville summit for reasons that are easy to understand. Nineteen of the 20 members signed up to the chair’s declaration, but one did not: China. As the beneficiary — in terms of reserves and trade surpluses — of global imbalances, it has consistently refused to see them as a problem. But, as the chair’s declaration noted, large-scale imbalances are both a cause of major global instability and have negative spillover effects. They are also a symptom of non-market conditions and non-tariff barriers in some of the economies that are party to it.