Women at work

The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, in a recent written reply to Parliament, noted that it had conducted no dedicated assessment of mandatory workplace creches, and did not even maintain data on how many establishments were required to provide them or how many complied. Clearly, this is a worrying implementation gap. The provision introduced in 2017 required establishments with 50 or more workers to provide a creche. Nine years later, there is no data to suggest how widely the mandate is being followed. This matters because child care is not merely a welfare provision. It is part of the infrastructure that can enable women to enter, remain in, and progress in paid employment. The latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data makes the issue more pressing. The female labour force participation rate (LFPR) fell to 33.2 per cent in April-June, from 34.7 per cent in the previous quarter. The urban female LFPR, at just 25 per cent, remains particularly low. The recent moderation should not be attributed to child care alone, since female participation is shaped by wages, availability of suitable jobs, social norms, education, mobility and other factors. But it reinforces the need to address the constraints that make sustained employment difficult for women.