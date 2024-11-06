Best of BS Opinion: Climate of denial, employment by contract and more

Climate finance and how to mobilise it will be the key theme occupying negotiators at the 29th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will convene in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku between November 11 and 22. In this regard, given the talk around private-sector finance, our lead editorial notes that public-sector and multilateral finance will have to continue to take the lead and shoulder the burden of adaptation and mitigation projects with private finance offering supplemental rather than core funding solutions. Read here
Unwilling and unable to grapple with complex challenges and make progress incrementally, the West is trying to brazen it out with corner solutions, ignoring trade-offs between climate goals and other sustainable development goals, including economic growth, writes Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran. Read here
In other views
The three new economics Nobel laureates explain very little that we don’t already know, writes R Jagannathan. Read here