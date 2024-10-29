Best of BS Opinion: Different experiences, can China navigate the storm?

Business Standard
China recently introduced an aggressive monetary and fiscal stimulus to revive its flagging economy. Its 2024 growth target of 5 per cent was at risk, as reflected in a loss of momentum, with gross domestic product (GDP) growth slowing to 4.7 per cen

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Has the exchange rate regime changed for the worse?
  Exchange rate policy, China’s economic future, and the Indian consumer market getting more complex
 
Josh Felman & Arvind Subramanian: The Reserve Bank of India has moved from a relatively flexible policy on exchange rates to an inflexible one. Why so? Read here
 
Janak Raj: It remains to be seen how China weathers the current economic storm. There is comparison with Japan here, but there is a crucial difference. Read here
 
Rama Bijapurkar: Evaluating corporate results in terms of factors affecting consumer demand is meaningful. Read here
 
 
See your German company, which is supplying us some tunnel boring machines, which they are making in China…but China is not allowing them to sell it to India…We should stop buying German equipment now.
 
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck during a metro ride last week.

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

