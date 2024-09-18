Best of BS Opinion: Challenges for a transitioning power and more

QUOTE

In the Puranas, it is written that the one who shelters everyone and who stabilises the past and future and walks along with the present is a wealthy as well as a yogi. All this is implied to Narendra Modi.

Musician Hridaynath Mangeshkar, on releasing a song titled “Vishwashanti Doot - Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 74th birthday