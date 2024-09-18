Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Challenges for a transitioning power and more

Best of BS Opinion: Challenges for a transitioning power and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

India is still a developing country with a low per capita income of $2,500, which also camouflages wide income and wealth inequalities. India currently ranks 134th out of 193 countries in the Human Development Index, which is a more accurate measure

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dichotomies in India’s relations with other powers. Audit programmes of each state

Shyam Saran writes: The asymmetry in India’s domestic capabilities and its global profile poses complex challenges for its foreign policy. On the one hand, there is satisfaction in having found a seat at the high table (but not yet as a permanent member of the UN Security Council). However, this is not backed by commensurate economic, technological and security capabilities, so India’s influence in shaping global governance is limited.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

V S Krishnan says the Centre needs to upskill officers involved in GST collection.
 

The first edit looks at what should be easy for the government to do. The second edit sees the depressing picture on climate change as seen in what happened in Azerbaijan.

QUOTE

More From This Section

gst

Best of BS Opinion: A new drive, tyranny of the status quo in GST reform

china population

Best of BS Opinion: China's demographic liability, rural banking and more

DNA is what chemists call a “molecule” and its full name is deoxyribonucleic acid. Unlike other convoluted chemical names, from which we can safely look the other way, scientists are making claims about DNA that are frightening and difficult to ignor

Best of BS Opinion: Warning signs, enabling environments and more

Donald Trump

Best of BS Opinion: A trial for free speech, India's Olympic-sized ambition

space

Best of BS Opinion: The right framework, private sector's space lift-off

 
In the Puranas, it is written that the one who shelters everyone and who stabilises the past and future and walks along with the present is a wealthy as well as a yogi. All this is implied to Narendra Modi.
 
Musician Hridaynath Mangeshkar, on releasing a song titled “Vishwashanti Doot - Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 74th birthday

Also Read

caste inequality

Best of BS Opinion: Promoting caste equality, 'Chaotic' science and more

To get a 10x gain in FDI, we need to solve the deeper issues. The problems in India are reminiscent of those seen in China, on a smaller scale

Best of BS Opinion: How to get FDI up 10 times, underutilised data, more

man of promise, civil aviation ministry, aviation minister, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu

Best of BS Opinion: Tough days ahead for big tech, man of promise, more

RBI, deposit, banks

Best of BS Opinion: Consumption basket, deposit growth concerns are valid

A new and significant disclosure made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget for 2024-25, presented on July 23 and approved by Parliament on August 8, has largely gone unnoticed. This disclosure is contained in Statement No 27-A in the

Best of BS Opinion: Effects of overcapacity, Crucial choices and more

Topics : Curated Content BS Opinion BS Special economic growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Anant Chaturdashi 2024Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEBaba Kalyani vs GaurishankarBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon