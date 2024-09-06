Best of BS Opinion: The right framework, private sector's space lift-off

An interesting and lively debate has ensued on India’s inflation targeting after this year’s Economic Survey in July suggested that the framework should consider targeting inflation excluding food. In this regard our lead editorial notes that any shift in the target will need to be backed by analytical evidence showing India will be better off with the RBI targeting core inflation or any other indicator. It is also possible that an optimal core-inflation target or just inflation without food may not be 4 per cent. Read here
Startups are gaining from Isro’s mentorship and technology transfer, but significant risks remain in this space, writes Ajai Shukla. Read here
Banks do compete for term deposits. A question, therefore, needs to be asked is why major banks do not compete for savings bank deposits. Are major banks in cahoots for not changing their savings deposit interest rates, irrespective of the monetary policy cycles of the RBI, notes Janak Raj Read here