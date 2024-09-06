Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: The right framework, private sector's space lift-off

Sep 06 2024

An interesting and lively debate has ensued on India’s inflation targeting after this year’s Economic Survey in July suggested that the framework should consider targeting inflation excluding food. In this regard our lead editorial notes that any shift in the target will need to be backed by analytical evidence showing India will be better off with the RBI targeting core inflation or any other indicator. It is also possible that an optimal core-inflation target or just inflation without food may not be 4 per cent. Read here
In other views
Startups are gaining from Isro’s mentorship and technology transfer, but significant risks remain in this space, writes Ajai Shukla. Read here
 

Best of BS Opinion: Rediscover integration, Agricultural growth and more

High immigration and demographic change are huge concerns globally. Political correctness should not prevent us from discussing them

Best of BS Opinion: Difficult conversations we must have and more

There is a general agreement in India, almost a consensus, that the country needs to undertake greater research & development (R&D) to progress faster and more effectively. While this is the objective, most also agree that India's expenditure on R&D

Best of BS Opinion: Investing for the future, Import dependence and more

Best of BS opinion: Lessons from the Wayanad tragedy, banking for growth

As candidate selection for the Haryana Assembly elections gathers pace — the state goes to the polls on October 1 and nominations close on September 12 — some trends are interesting.

Best of BS opinion: 'Caste' constant in Haryana, On Buddha's trail, more

Banks do compete for term deposits. A question, therefore, needs to be asked is why major banks do not compete for savings bank deposits. Are major banks in cahoots for not changing their savings deposit interest rates, irrespective of the monetary policy cycles of the RBI, notes Janak Raj Read here
“The financial sector has a crucial role to play in bridging [the] gender gap by implementing supportive policies, creating tailored financial products, and leveraging fintech innovations to offer better access to finance.”
 
Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das

First Published: Sep 06 2024

