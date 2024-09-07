Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: A trial for free speech, India's Olympic-sized ambition

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Donald Trump

Photo: Bloomberg

Rajesh Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Heading into the fall of 2024, it is impossible to know what shocks the economy will face in the next four years. But this much is clear: The economy of 2028 will be much stronger, more equal, and more resilient if Kamala Harris gets elected, writes Joseph E Stiglitz in the context of US elections.

The income-expenditure mismatch notwithstanding, India should go all out to make a concerted bid for the Games. If anything, it could potentially boost the country’s profile. New Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad will cease to be mere specks on the Olympics map, writes Vishal Menon
The ignominious end to Sheikh Hasina’s long tenure as Bangladesh’s prime minister has left Bangladesh’s future uncertain. And it has left India isolated in South Asia, writes Mihir S Sharma

The controversies around Wikipedia, Telegram, and X over content challenge free speech, but also offer a chance to redefine its boundaries in the digital age, writes Devangshu Datta

Quote
 

space

Best of BS Opinion: The right framework, private sector's space lift-off

civil service

Best of BS Opinion: Rediscover integration, Agricultural growth and more

High immigration and demographic change are huge concerns globally. Political correctness should not prevent us from discussing them

Best of BS Opinion: Difficult conversations we must have and more

There is a general agreement in India, almost a consensus, that the country needs to undertake greater research & development (R&D) to progress faster and more effectively. While this is the objective, most also agree that India's expenditure on R&D

Best of BS Opinion: Investing for the future, Import dependence and more

Premiumchart

Best of BS opinion: Lessons from the Wayanad tragedy, banking for growth

“I have gone through the National Conference agenda. I want to make it clear to the whole country that Article 370 has become history and will never make a comeback.”
 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah

PremiumTrial for free speech: Wikipedia, Telegram, X controversies reshape debate

Emergency, Emergency film

We, the prickly people: Why has Kangana's 'Emergency' run into trouble?

PremiumFrom hockey team's gold rush at Olympics and Kapil Dev holding aloft Prudential World Cup to Neeraj Chopra's superlative throw in Tokyo, here's India's journey via 50 milestones in sports since 1975

Is India ready to host a big-ticket sporting event like the Olympics?

PremiumIndia's Bangladesh bets surged before crisis

Friendless in neighbourhood: Repairing ties with B'desh must be a priority

Donald Trump

What a Donald Trump election victory would mean for the US economy

First Published: Sep 07 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

