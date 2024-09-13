Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: A new drive, tyranny of the status quo in GST reform

Sep 13 2024

The PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) scheme will replace the earlier Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme. The new scheme is expected to improve the adoption of EVs in the country and build on the success of the previous initiatives and has been extended to commercial vehicles. If the implementation of this scheme is smooth, it should go a long way towards improving EV adoption, the top edit says. Read it here

M Govinda Rao explains why the GST Council’s reluctance to undertake comprehensive rate rationalisation is short-sighted. Read it here
 

Vinayak Chatterjee outlines the steps the government needs to take to make new industrial cities viable investment ecosystems. Read it here

The second edit makes the point for greater gender sensitisation in the security and armed forces. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘We think that people will have doubts if guardians of the Constitution meet political leaders’
 
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on the PM’s visit to the Chief Justice’s home for Ganpati puja

Sep 13 2024

