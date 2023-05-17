close

Best of BS Opinion: Curbing defence imports, safe farming, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta New Delhi
Climate Change

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
The ministry of defence has been placing incremental curbs on the import of specified weapons and defence kits in the interests of promoting aatmanirbharta in defence production. Though these “positive indigenisation lists” (PILs), as the government calls them, cannot be faulted for intent, the notion of protecting the domestic industry in this manner must not come at the cost of military preparedness, the top edit argues, and sets out the challenges and risks of defence PILs here
In other views:

Shyam Saran explains the implications of the UN General Assembly resolution seeking the opinion of the International Court of Justice on the obligation of States in respect of Climate Change. Read it here
The second edit analyses the controversy over a pesticide ban and suggests the focus should be on their safe use rather than proscription. Read it here

Vaniita Khandekar-Kohli discusses the challenges and triumphs of the media and entertainment business against a rapidly changing landscape. Read it here
QUOTE OF THE DAY
 

‘Nothing that has happened to the [US] economy looks remotely like a recession’
Paul Krugman, economist

First Published: May 17 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

