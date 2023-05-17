Best of BS Opinion: Curbing defence imports, safe farming, and more

In other views:

The ministry of defence has been placing incremental curbs on the import of specified weapons and defence kits in the interests of promoting aatmanirbharta in defence production. Though these “positive indigenisation lists” (PILs), as the government calls them, cannot be faulted for intent, the notion of protecting the domestic industry in this manner must not come at the cost of military preparedness, the top edit argues, and sets out the challenges and risks of defence PILs