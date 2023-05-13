Best of BS Opinion: JD(S) steps into the future, handling criticism, & more

T N Ninan talks about the government's prickly responses to criticism. But it is also important to see how the West evaluates India and the way it presents some of its own problems. So, everyone needs to look in the mirror, prickly India included. Read here
Aditi Phadnis talks about the history and prospects of Janata Dal (Secular). Read here
A heartfelt letter to the Chief Justice of India, appealing for the consideration of marriage equality, emphasises why it is such an emotive issue for so many parents, writes Chintan Girish Modi. Read here
