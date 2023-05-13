close

Best of BS Opinion: JD(S) steps into the future, handling criticism, & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar
India National Flag Hoisting

Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Listen to This Article

T N Ninan talks about the government's prickly responses to criticism. But it is also important to see how the West evaluates India and the way it presents some of its own problems. So, everyone needs to look in the mirror, prickly India included. Read here
In other views:

Aditi Phadnis talks about the history and prospects of Janata Dal (Secular). Read here
A heartfelt letter to the Chief Justice of India, appealing for the consideration of marriage equality, emphasises why it is such an emotive issue for so many parents, writes Chintan Girish Modi. Read here 

Quote
 

“We cannot grant six months now. There needs to be some alacrity in the work. Put together a team. We can list the case in August mid and have the report then.”
 
Supreme Court to Sebi in the Hindenburg matter
Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

First Published: May 13 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

