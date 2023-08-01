The government is reportedly considering the launch of the next phase of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles, or FAME-III. In this context, our lead editorial notes that the government first needs to have policy clarity as to how it wants to support the industry. Intervening on both the demand and supply sides not only has fiscal implications but also demands more monitoring capacity. Read hereIn other views:Sebi’s amendments aimed at fortifying corporate governance falls short in reconciling the virtues of public disclosure and protection of private domains, writes Cyril Shroff. Read hereThe Jan Vishwas Bill fails to strike a balance between improving ease of doing business and improving patient safety, writes Prosenjit Datta. Read hereQuote “What was the police doing for 14 days to register the FIR?” Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud in the Manipur matter