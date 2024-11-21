Best of BS Opinion: Expanding regulation, Rio realities, towards US+1 world

Business Standard
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has done well to initiate a review process of IPOs and post-listing regulation of SMEs, especially given the considerable interest they have attracted from retail investors. An analysis by the regulator showed that half the listed SMEs have undertaken related party transactions of over Rs 10 crore, calling for a greater need for scrutiny of such transactions, which can be used to divert and misuse funds, the top edit points out. Read it here
 
Naushad Forbes makes the case for the world to return to a strong, rules-based international order – one step at a time. Read it here
 
 
Amit Kapoor remembers the late Bibek Debroy’s advocacy for transforming cities into spaces that are both functional and aspirational. Read it here
 
The second edit says the G20 Rio de Janeiro Declaration was generic in ambit and short on specific action. Read it here
 

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘Companies can’t go from brown to green without getting a little dirty. And if that means some mud gets thrown at McKinsey, we can live with that’
 
McKinsey’s managing partner Bob Sternfels on the firm's close relationship with Saudi Arabia
 

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

