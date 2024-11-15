Best of BS Opinion: Growing Union-state power imbalance, modest means, more

Business Standard
Uddalok Bhattacharya
Nov 15 2024

Surprising that a major reform in procurement did not get industry’s attention. And where separation of powers gets a jolt
 
K P Krishnan says regulatory bodies exercising legislative powers undermines federalism. The point is to draw attention to the ways in which the emergence of Union regulators in India is not consistent with the finely calibrated federal scheme envisaged by the Constituent Assembly
 
Vinayak Chatterjee: On October 29, 2021, the Department of Expenditure in the Ministry of Finance issued a notification titled “General Instructions on Procurement and Project Management.” Unlike other government announcements on reforms, this was uncharacteristically understated and was indeed a classic case of “reform by stealth”.
 
 
Strengthening of local bodies and trade wars owing to Donald Trump’s return to presidency in America are the topics of today’s editorials
   
Further tariff rationalisation is needed for the (telecom) industry to recover its cost of capital.
 
Vodafone Idea CEO Akshaya Moondra  

Nov 15 2024

