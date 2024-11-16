Best of BS Opinion: Is business a 'living machine'. neighbourly insights

Donald Trump may be the worst possible person to guide his country in trade rivalries, says Paul Krugman
The other pieces are:
R Gopalakrishnan: One must consider an alternative model in corporate governance: Effectiveness, underpinned by efficiency. In this model, the shareholder is not the lone god for whom enterprise leaders cater. Employees, community, vendors, and many others who work to make the company into a “living machine” feature in the leadership agenda.
Devangshu Datta looks at the possibility of predicting electoral outcomes by asking voters who their neighbours would vote for.
Jasprit Bumrah says he is India’s greatest captain. Vishal Menon says what he needs to be successful