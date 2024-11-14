Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: Elusive concept of cooperative federalism, more

Nov 14 2024

In the context of the recent surge in the inflation rate, our lead editorial argues, along with inflation outcomes, it will be interesting to gauge growth. A potential economic slowdown will, however, need intervention beyond policy rate cuts by the RBI. Read here
 
On Swiggy’s stock market listing, our second editorial notes that building a moat in such businesses will not be easy or cheap, but Swiggy investors would hope it is up to the task. Read here
 
In other views
 
With increasing disharmony and acrimony between the Union and the states and emergence of coalition governments often led by the regional parties at the state level, it is important to have an efficient institution for intergovernmental coordination, regulating competition and ensuring conflict resolution, writes economist M Govinda Rao. Read here
 
 
Kanika Datta talks about the elusive glamour of Indian aviation. Read here
   

In July 2022, this column pointed out that artificial intelligence (AI) had done at least two pieces of research for which it deserved Nobel prizes. One was working out how to efficiently manage magnetic fields that enable controlled nuclear fusion.

Best of BS Opinion: AI's Nobel-worthy guess, testing Midwestern assumption

“As long as economies' supply capacity continues to expand pretty quickly which is happening in India at the moment with emphasis on manufacturing infrastructure, etc, we expect inflationary pressure should be contained.”
 
S&P Senior Economist Asia Pacific Vishrut Rana

Nov 14 2024

