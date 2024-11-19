Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: The power to reform, rethinking suspension and more

Best of BS Opinion: The power to reform, rethinking suspension and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

policy

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Power Minister M L Khattar’s advice to power companies, including generating companies and distribution companies (discoms), to list on the stock market would have been persuasive had these entities subjected themselves to rigours of the markets. But the states’ stubborn resistance to market-linked power pricing has resulted in the steady deterioration of the financial health of discoms  with five bailout programmes proving less than successful. Without that basic change in pricing policy, the Indian economy’s power supply chain will remain sub-par, the top edit says. Read it here
 
In other views:
 
The second edit explains why Sebi’s move to suspend derivatives trading in seven agricultural commodities will have limited impact. Read it here
 
 
Nitin Desai argues that The New Industrial Policy should be a joint effort by the Union and state governments that is market-friendly, not business-friendly. Read it here
 
Amit Tandon compares the regulation of proxy firms in the US and India. Read it here
 

More From This Section

Neighbour

Best of BS Opinion: Is business a 'living machine'. neighbourly insights

power imbalance

Best of BS Opinion: Growing Union-state power imbalance, modest means, more

cooperative federalism

Best of BS Opinion: Elusive concept of cooperative federalism, more

capex, capital expenditure

Best of BS Opinion: Key to Maharashtra's growth, credit for growth and more

real estate insolvency

Best of BS Opinion: Navigating real estate insolvency, tough climate, more

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘At a time when we want industries to ramp up… bank interest rates will have to be far more affordable’
 
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an SBI conclave

Also Read

global inflation

Best of BS Opinion: The spectre of inflation, efficient distribution, more

PremiumHouseholds are shifting their investment more to equities, directly as well as through mutual funds (MFs), particularly after the pandemic, at the expense of deposits.

Choose fixed-fee RIAs to avoid high costs, improve value for money

PremiumThe insurance sector is at a critical juncture. Despite impressive growth in premium income – from Rs 1 trillion in FY05 to more than Rs 6.7 trillion in FY24 – the sector has yet to fully realise its potential in terms of broader penetration and impr

Bima Stack promises seamless insurance claims, better access for all

PremiumTrade, Port, Container

CBIC should do away with IGCRS Rules for the export oriented units

Premiumglobal inflation

Global elections show voters' wrath against rising inflation levels

Topics : BS Opinion electricity sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon