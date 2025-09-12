Friday, September 12, 2025 | 06:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Global trade, youth revolts, and Kashmir's echo

Best of BS Opinion: Global trade, youth revolts, and Kashmir's echo

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

mutual fund

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 6:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sometimes joy feels like a trick of the mind, like spotting a familiar face in a crowd only to realise it’s a stranger, or mistaking the shimmer on a road for a pool of water. Joy, in those moments, is a hallucination: it looks real, it feels tangible, but it dissolves when you try to hold it. It can appear in diplomacy, and even erupt in protests. That sense of fleeting delight, followed by a return to harder realities, threads through the hallucinatory spectrum that is the world today. Let’s dive in. 
Trade ties between India and the US reflect this mirage. Hopes of stability rose when President Donald Trump spoke of dialogue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but Washington’s action told another story. By imposing a 50 per cent tariff linked to Russian crude, while sparing China, it jeopardises India’s labour-intensive exports, highlights our first editorial. The illusion of security fades as firms brace for lost orders and jobs, forcing the government to consider urgent support. 
 
Meanwhile, in Nepal, the government’s ban on 26 social media platforms, from WhatsApp to Instagram, briefly stirred the sense of a generational uprising. Yet the protests turned violent, leaving 20 dead and forcing the resignation of Khadga Prasad Oli. With an interim leader backed by the army and new figures like Kathmandu mayor Balen Shah emerging, the hallucination of swift change collides with entrenched power and an economy still reliant on remittances. Read our second editorial for more. 
M S Sahoo and CKG Nair describe how the sale of Air India to Tata revealed the “lemon-plus problem” – rescues shaped as much by cultural baggage as by balance sheets. Under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, rescue values diverge from liquidation numbers because morale, legacy and governance tilt outcomes. Revival, they argue, falters if these intangible burdens remain unaddressed. 
Ajay Kumar writes that India’s new Rs 1 trillion Research, Development and Innovation scheme risks becoming another hallucination without procurement reform. Rigid rules discourage single-vendor innovations despite allowances in law. Global models offer templates, but unless India adapts its frameworks, the promise of innovation-driven growth may dissolve. 
Finally, Neha Kirpal reviews Ipsita Chakravarty’s Dapaan: Tales from Kashmir’s Conflict, where myths, rumours, songs and protest raps capture how ‘zulm’ and resistance reshape daily life. In a place where “there are no facts, only versions,” storytelling itself becomes a fragile hallucination of memory and truth. 
Stay tuned!

More From This Section

us outsourcing tax, hire act usa, indian it industry, global capability centres, gcc india, bernie moreno bill, upi outsourcing, 25 percent tax us, it outsourcing india, digital tax usa, rpa gccs india

Best of BS Opinion: India's moment of fragility, resilience and reinvention

RBI bond issuance extension, government securities borrowing calendar, uniform pricing state bonds, multiple vs uniform auction method, long term bond yields India, commercial banks RBI request, central state bond supply pressure, 10 year benchmark b

Best of BS Opinion: Tax reforms, AI disruption, and Indus water lessons

startup funding, startups

Best of BS Opinion: India's new-age economy gets a data reset

goods and services tax, GST

This round of tax reforms can be termed 'MGGA - Making GST Great Again'premium

BID, AUCTION

Best of BS Opinion: Global debt, India's power gaps, Punjab's anger

Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 6:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPlayStation Family AppWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon