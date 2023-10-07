close
Best of BS Opinion: How China grabbed pole, The end of Pax Americana & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

China economy

Photo: Bloomberg

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 7 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Talking about its rise as an industrial powerhouse, T N Ninan writes that amidst the debate on China’s slowdown and “China plus one” strategies, there is the danger of forgetting just how much China has locked itself into pole position on the key businesses of the next several decades. Read here
 
How China attempts to deal with its ageing issues will provide a template for India to address its own problems. If India cannot find solutions, or at least mitigate the issues, it will head into socio- economic stagnation or collapse, writes Devangshu Datta. Read here 

In other views:

Pax Americana had too many flaws to mention, but we are now beginning to see what the world may look like when it is gone, writes Mihir S Sharma. Read here


“The Indian economy is forging ahead in a challenging global environment, drawing strength from its underlying macroeconomic fundamentals and buffers.”
 
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
First Published: Oct 7 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

