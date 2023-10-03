Best of BS Opinion: Generative AI's Achilles heel, cloudy future, and more

The last quarter was a particularly strong one for crude oil prices. The commodity increased more in price over the past three months since the initial shock it received at the time of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Since the end of June, when the price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude was around $70, it rose steadily to between $90 and $95 in recent days. In this context, our lead editorial notes that Indian oil-marketing companies have kept the prices steady for over a year but elevated crude oil price and political compulsions to reduce pump prices in the coming months could complicate macroeconomic management. Read here

In other views:

R Jagannathan. Read here Democracies are withering everywhere and require constant reform. In India, one-nation-one-poll is a good idea, but it cannot work as a standalone reform, writes

Prosenjit Datta. Read here It is absolutely imperative to establish clear rules and regulations regarding content and data generated in India, which can be used to train Generative AI models, writes

Quote

Also Read Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury Women's reservation: What major political leaders have said on the Bill Best of BS Opinion: Cautious optimism, beware of over-regulation & more Best of BS Opinion: Taming Big Tech, the victory of the loser, and more Best of BS Opinion: Unhealthy dynamics, speed versus quality & more Best of BS Opinion: Taxing rules, stress in India's neighbourhood & more Best of BS Opinion: Extended market benefits, Diplomatic standoff & more

“Caste-based census provides information about the economic condition of all people in the state. More action will be taken for the development of all sections on the basis of this report.”

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar