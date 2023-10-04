close
Sensex (-0.48%)
65512.10 -316.31
Nifty (-0.56%)
19528.75 -109.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.68%)
5923.15 + 39.85
Nifty Midcap (0.18%)
40608.85 + 71.80
Nifty Bank (-0.42%)
44399.05 -185.50
Heatmap

Best of BS Opinion: Election-year challenge, new caste equations & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

election year challenge

Rajesh Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Lawmakers in the US narrowly avoided a federal government shutdown last week with a compromise legislation that will allow the government to function till November 17. While the US Congress now has more time to settle differences, the recurring risk of government shutdowns owing to one reason or the other doesn't bode well, either for the US economy or global financial markets. In the context of the US fiscal condition and its implications for financial markets, our lead editorial notes that it would be advisable for India to expand domestic savings and maintain a moderate current account deficit that can be financed by stable flows.  Read here

In the context of Bihar’s caste survey, our second editorial notes that the real empowerment of backward classes will happen only when the state is able to provide quality education and create gainful employment. Caste surveys or higher reservations cannot be an end in themselves. Read here

In other views:

Economist Ajay Chhibber talks about why fiscal consolidation must take precedence in the upcoming Budget, even if it's an interim one. Read here

Harsh V Pant and Kalpit Mankikar argue that through technology, economic statecraft, and wolf warrior diplomats, China is determined to shape a narrative in India and elsewhere. Read here

 Quote

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Women's reservation: What major political leaders have said on the Bill

Best of BS Opinion: Generative AI's Achilles heel, cloudy future, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Cautious optimism, beware of over-regulation & more

Best of BS Opinion: Taming Big Tech, the victory of the loser, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Unhealthy dynamics, speed versus quality & more

Best of BS Opinion: Taxing rules, stress in India's neighbourhood & more

 
“Congress wants to divide Hindus.”
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOPPO Find N3 FlipLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAAP Releases 2nd List of CandidatesIndia GDP GrowthAsian Games 2023 October 03 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyEarthquake in Delhi-NCR

Companies News

RSOLEC to invest $300 million into solar manufacturing venture in IndiaJSW Infrastructure has huge potential to grow its business: Sajjan Jindal

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streamingICC World Cup 2023: List of commentators announced-Shastri, Ponting & more

India News

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; 6.2 magnitude recorded in NepalIRCTC launches 4 days/3 nights Chennai-Shirdi package for devotees

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon