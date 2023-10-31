Best of BS Opinion: India in 2047, Swimming against the tide & more

The NITI Aayog, the Union government’s think tank, is in the process of preparing a 25-year vision for the Indian economy. According to the road map, India would be expected to attain a size of $6.69 trillion by 2030, $16.13 trillion by 2040, and $29.02 trillion in current dollars by 2047. In this context, our lead editorial notes, given that India has grown a little over 7 per cent in current dollar terms over the last decade, pushing up the growth rate by another couple of percentage points or more over the next 25 years would not be easy. Read here
In other views:
While India will not be immune to global spillovers, it needs to create the macro preconditions for sustained growth. Policy agility, prudence, and resilience will be key, writes Sonal Varma. Read here
In this age of AI, creating an employee-first culture may seem counter-intuitive. But not if you believe in the primacy of building human relationships at the workplace, writes Indrajit Gupta. Read here