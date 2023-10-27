Best of BS Opinion: No place for women, Unnecessary restriction & more

A success story and the story of a prospective success --- for today
K P Krishnan: While the need for the goods and services tax tribunal emerges from the field of tax administration, its operation is in the legal realm
Suveen Sinha takes you through the Zerodha story.
The first edit rues the lack of an enabling atmosphere for women in a workplace. The second edit argues in favour of expanding medical education in the country, which an order of the National Medical Commission restricts
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to Visva-Bharati authorities (a controversy happened after the university authorities put up marble plaques bearing the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is chancellor of the varsity, and the vice-chancellor)