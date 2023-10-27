close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Best of BS Opinion: No place for women, Unnecessary restriction & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

gst

Uddalok Bhattacharya New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A success story and the story of a prospective success --- for today

K P Krishnan: While the need for the goods and services tax tribunal emerges from the field of tax administration, its operation is in the legal realm

Suveen Sinha takes you through the Zerodha story.

The first edit rues the lack of an enabling atmosphere for women in a workplace. The second edit argues in favour of expanding medical education in the country, which an order of the National Medical Commission restricts


QUOTE
 
It is only for Tagore that Santiniketan got the UNESCO tag and you have removed his name from the plaques. We were silent because of Durga Puja celebrations. If you do not remove the plaques and put up new ones with his name by 10 am tomorrow (Friday), our people will launch a demonstration
 
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to Visva-Bharati authorities (a controversy happened after the university authorities put up marble plaques bearing the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is chancellor of the varsity, and the vice-chancellor)
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Zerodha forays into MF space with passive fund launches: Should you invest?

Zerodha profit and revenue up 39% at Rs 2,907 cr and Rs 6,875 cr in FY23

Zerodha's Kamath brothers to invest Rs 100 crore in Nazara Technologies

GST spurts fiscal equality: tax-GSDP ratio higher in poorer states

GST evasion of Rs 30,000 crore using stolen IDs across 16 states uncovered

Best of BS Opinion: Fiscal balance, Clean air, Investing in India & more

Best of BS Opinion: Cost of money, taxpayers and Covid impact & more

Best of BS Opinion: An update on global capital, supply-side dilemma & more

Best of BS Opinion: How to loot state-run banks, the 'Global South' & more

Best of BS Opinion: A coming-out party, evolving process of RE & more

Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content GST women employment

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon