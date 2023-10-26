Best of BS Opinion: Fiscal balance, Clean air, Investing in India & more

Renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia have significantly increased economic and policy risks. In this context, our lead editorial notes that, as things stand, large growth or commodity price shocks can potentially increase the fiscal deficit and make it more difficult for the government to attain the medium-term target. A sustained higher fiscal deficit will limit the government’s ability to manoeuvre and affect medium-term growth prospects. Read here
Our second edit notes that India needs policy resolve to address the air pollution issue. Since public pressure on such issues is still limited, environmental concerns are often ignored. Read here
In other views:
Despite several pull factors, India needs to embrace trade openness to fully capitalise on the emerging global opportunities, writes Amita Batra. Read here
M S Sahoo & CKG Nair argue that effectively involving the regulated entities in the rule-making process and crowd-sourcing ideas can help create a better-governed market economy. Read here