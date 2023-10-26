close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Best of BS Opinion: Fiscal balance, Clean air, Investing in India & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Economic growth, GDP

Inflationary pressures easing as global prices come down

Rajesh Kumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia have significantly increased economic and policy risks. In this context, our lead editorial notes that, as things stand, large growth or commodity price shocks can potentially increase the fiscal deficit and make it more difficult for the government to attain the medium-term target. A sustained higher fiscal deficit will limit the government’s ability to manoeuvre and affect medium-term growth prospects. Read here

Our second edit notes that India needs policy resolve to address the air pollution issue. Since public pressure on such issues is still limited, environmental concerns are often ignored. Read here

In other views:

Despite several pull factors, India needs to embrace trade openness to fully capitalise on the emerging global opportunities, writes Amita Batra. Read here

M S Sahoo & CKG Nair argue that effectively involving the regulated entities in the rule-making process and crowd-sourcing ideas can help create a better-governed market economy. Read here

“In addition to rising bond yields, as markets turn wary of further escalation of the war in Israel, risk-off sentiments are now clearly evident.”
 
JM Financial in a report
First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

