Best of BS Opinion: Cost of money, taxpayers and Covid impact & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

stocks

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 11:51 AM IST
Fresh light on tax collection/tax payment and corporate governance --- reading for today

A K Bhattacharya: The government data on direct taxes points to ways of expanding the tax net. How bad Covid was for the tax-paying individuals’ earnings will become clearer once the government releases the tax collections data for 2021-22.

A major impact of the G20/OECD principles is that despite different legal frameworks, institutional structures and market practices, good governance today is agnostic to geography, says Amit Tandon. What is considered good in India is considered good in the UK and Brazil.

The second edit bemoans the fact that the conflict in West Asia is becoming more widespread, involving other players. The first edit says bond yields may remain elevated for an extended period. Systematically higher rates in the US will alter fund flow dynamics


QUOTE
 
I believe that judges have a very vital role to play though we are not elected. We don’t go back to the people every five years to seek their votes.
 
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud
First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

