Best of BS Opinion: Making in India, The governance imperative & more

In the context of the production-linked incentive scheme for the IT hardware sector, our lead editorial notes that moving the final assembly work to India will undoubtedly create some jobs, but is unlikely to take it very far or substantially reduce imports. Modern manufacturing depends on complex value chains and a number of things need to fall in place for a country to succeed. Policy needs to go beyond import restrictions and fiscal incentives. Read here
One can no longer outsource governance to a promoter group with substantial ownership. They do not exist in these new-age companies, writes Akash Prakash. Read here
Health issues, divorce, protracted battles with siblings, moral turpitude, and more can all distract the CEO and impinge on a company’s performance, writes Amit Tandon Read here