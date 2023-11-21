Sensex (-0.21%)
Best of BS Opinion: Making in India, The governance imperative & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Make in India tableau at Republic day parade

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
In the context of the production-linked incentive scheme for the IT hardware sector, our lead editorial notes that moving the final assembly work to India will undoubtedly create some jobs, but is unlikely to take it very far or substantially reduce imports. Modern manufacturing depends on complex value chains and a number of things need to fall in place for a country to succeed. Policy needs to go beyond import restrictions and fiscal incentives. Read here

In other views:
One can no longer outsource governance to a promoter group with substantial ownership. They do not exist in these new-age companies, writes Akash Prakash. Read here 

Health issues, divorce, protracted battles with siblings, moral turpitude, and more can all distract the CEO and impinge on a company’s performance, writes Amit Tandon Read here

“There is a 90 per cent chance that the investor will lose money in the F&O segment, but we also know, and the data shows us, that if you take a long-term view of the market, and if you invest with a long-term perspective, you will rarely go wrong.”
 
Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content IT sector promoter holdings

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

