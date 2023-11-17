Sensex (0.47%)
Best of BS Opinion: Changing saving habits, Cash for votes & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

COP28

Photo: Bloomberg

Uddalok Bhattacharya
Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Character is important --- even in fighting climate change. Today’s read

Jyoti Parikh and Kirit Parikh: If the world is serious about climate change, rich countries should step up financing.
India can become a Vishwaguru through growing a national character, says Ajay Kumar

Ambi Parameswaran talks of saving habits changing.

Money power in elections must be checked, says the first edit. The second edit highlights the gulf between the US and China despite their Presidents meeting in America

QUOTE
 
Any bank, especially the SBI being the leading bank in our country, is expected to take proactive steps to ascertain whether the people being sought to be sued by it are dead or alive.
 
District Judge Surinder S Rathi in Delhi

Topics : Climate Change BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content climate plan Elections in India

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

