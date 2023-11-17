Best of BS Opinion: Changing saving habits, Cash for votes & more

Also Read

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election: Who are the key candidates from Congress?

Had no wish to contest Madhya Pradesh election, says BJP's Vijayvargiya

Best of BS Opinion: Entrepot for geopolitics, our cities are choking & more

Best of BS Opinion: Saudi Arabia's cyber diplomacy, inflation & more

Best of BS Opinion: Towards more equal India, AI and global job market

Best of BS Opinion: Message for Beijing, market expectations & more