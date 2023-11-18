Best of BS Opinion: Palliatives, not solutions, the power of symbols & more

This weekend’s reading talks of gaps to be filled.
This week, T N Ninan writes: Seventy-six years after Independence, there is every case for providing an income supplement to the most deprived. Like the employment-guarantee scheme, this would reflect the failure of the Indian state to do well by all its citizens. Politicians hide that failure under growing largesse -- which are palliatives, not solutions.
Devangshu Datta says how and why India has to balance its interests in the West Asia conflict.
R Gopalakrishnan says companies should not increase inequality even if they cannot decrease it. And also the other things we are suffering from.
Mythic symbols are laden with meaning, says Arundhuti Dasgupta. Unfortunately their power has been used by zealots.