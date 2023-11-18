Sensex (-0.28%)
Best of BS Opinion: Palliatives, not solutions, the power of symbols & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

election, politician, politics

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
This weekend’s reading talks of gaps to be filled.

This week, T N Ninan writes: Seventy-six years after Independence, there is every case for providing an income supplement to the most deprived. Like the employment-guarantee scheme, this would reflect the failure of the Indian state to do well by all its citizens. Politicians hide that failure under growing largesse -- which are palliatives, not solutions.
Devangshu Datta says how and why India has to balance its interests in the West Asia conflict.

R Gopalakrishnan says companies should not increase inequality even if they cannot decrease it. And also the other things we are suffering from.

Mythic symbols are laden with meaning, says Arundhuti Dasgupta. Unfortunately their power has been used by zealots.


QUOTE
 
The construction of Ram Path and Bhakti Path in Ayodhya is setting a precedent in the state by implementing new high-level standards, incorporating white topping and stamped concrete technology for the first time. Such experiments should be done at other places
 
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

First Published: Nov 18 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

