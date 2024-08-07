Best of BS Opinion: Making things better, search for competition, more

Reordering of India’s caste layout and inflation management
The Supreme Court verdict (on sub-classification of Scheduled Castes) will set off better-off sections among Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes against others in the same broad categories, says R Jagannathan. Public intellectuals and private think tanks must have an alternative strategy to improve their abilities.
Janak Raj: Contrary to what the Economic Survey says, targeting inflation without food will complicate monetary-policy management.
The first edit says why and how the Google ruling can lead to changes in which search engines are used and developed. The second edit brings out the defects in the manner in which the tax notice was sent to Infosys.