Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: Delhi's new political economy, Back and forth in time

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

No city in India is changing as much as Delhi. Migrants continue to be its backbone as before. But the age, regional profile, and background of those coming to Delhi is completely different today from what they were even 10 years ago, writes Aditi Phadnis. Read here

Sandeep Goyal gives a list of must-watch movies on sporting legends that aren’t your usual age-old favourites. Read here
Most popular pieces of fiction stand the test of both time and popularity, of being engaging on a second and third read/watch. They are good because the writers saw something nobody did. Their imagination connected with some deep fear, love, knowledge or emotion inside of us, writes Vanita Kohli-Khandekar. Read here



Quote
 

“Digitalisation provides the basis for rapid development [of a country]. Take, for example, the case of India. India has been able to lift 800 million people out of poverty over the past five to six years simply by the use of smartphones”
 
United Nations General Assembly President Dennis Francis

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

