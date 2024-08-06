Best of BS Opinion: Judicial delays: An economic burden, Hasina's hubris

Law’s delay is hurting growth and investment. Employment demands long-term action. Today’s reading
Laveesh Bhandari says judicial delays are harming growth and investment, and suggests the government form a committee headed by a retired judge to identify a coordinated approach between the judiciary and the executive at central and state levels.
Prosenjit Datta: No quick fixes for India’s employment crisis
The first edit suggests India react cautiously to the political crisis in Bangladesh. The second edit says food inflation cannot be ignored by the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India.