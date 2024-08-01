Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: Excessive speculation, evolving digital revolution

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Budget

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The new measures proposed by Sebi may help to normalise trading and reduce risks, but it could mean loss of revenue for the exchanges and impose higher costs on hedgers, notes our lead editorial. Read here

Our second editorial notes that the RBI will need to progressively adapt to the changes in the economy and the banking system because of increasing digitisation to fulfil its mandate of price and financial stability. Read here 
In other views

The Budget “nudges” in the right directions, but more fundamental reforms and changes will be needed if India wants to turn jobless growth into employment-intensive growth, writes Ajay Chhibber. Read here

Established to skill displaced people in post-Independence India, ITIs have now become central to the government’s job creation strategy, despite a history of underwhelming performance, writes Nivedita Mookerji. Read here

Quote
 
“Budget has made long term investment less attractive and investments in gold more attractive”
 
Co-founder & Chairman of Motilal Oswal Group Raamdeo Agrawal

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

