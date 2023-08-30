Confirmation

Best of BS Opinion: Monsoon worries, crash test for BNCAP, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Climate Change

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Insolvency and bankruptcy in companies will be more pronounced when climate change aggravates. However, today we view them separately

Developed countries and China are big risks in managing climate change, says Nitin Desai. India should measure the gap between their commitments and fair obligations

Raghav Pandey and M S Sahoo look at the aspect of government dues in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

The first edit sounds out a warning about the risks arising from poor rain. And the second edit gives the ways in which the new car test assessment programme can be made effective.



For many Americans, the cost of one drug is the difference between life and death, dignity and dependence, hope and fear … That is why we will continue the fight to lower health care costs — and we will not stop until we finish the job.
 
US President Joe Biden
Aug 30 2023

