Best of BS Opinion: On the moon, perspectives on industrial policy & more

The soft landing of the Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan-3 mission impressively demonstrates the technical prowess the Indian Space Research Organisation possesses, making India only the fourth country to achieve a successful controlled moon landing. This achievement is especially exciting, given the crash landing that led to Chandrayaan-2’s partial failure and the very recent setback of a Russian lunar mission. Our lead editorial highlights how this success will lead to gain in the long run. Read here