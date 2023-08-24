Confirmation

Best of BS Opinion: On the moon, perspectives on industrial policy & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

industrial policy

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
The soft landing of the Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan-3 mission impressively demonstrates the technical prowess the Indian Space Research Organisation possesses, making India only the fourth country to achieve a successful controlled moon landing. This achievement is especially exciting, given the crash landing that led to Chandrayaan-2’s partial failure and the very recent setback of a Russian lunar mission. Our lead editorial highlights how this success will lead to gain in the long run. Read here
 
The power ministry’s proposal to introduce power market coupling has been taken a step forward with the industry regulator, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, issuing a staff paper and inviting comments from stakeholders. Our second editorial notes that the government would do well to not hasten on this account. Read here
 
In other views:
 
Balancing financial incentives with trade liberalisation is crucial for making India’s manufacturing sector globally competitive, writes Amita Batra. Read here
 
Amit Kapoor and Bibek Debroy talk about the timeless continuity in Indian cities. Read here

“India, I reached my destination and you too!”
 
Chandrayaan-3
Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

