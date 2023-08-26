Best of BS Opinion: Beyond forming an alliance, Isro's solar odyssey & more

The Opposition parties which have come together under an INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) umbrella are scheduled to meet a third time next week. If they are not careful, what awaits them down the road is a repeat of 1971, writes T N Ninan in his weekly column. Read here
In other views:
India needs SHE companies — sustainable, humane, enlightened — which are in the control of neither Shylocks nor priests, write R Gopalakrishnan. Read here
The answer to the question of whether we should spend on a space programme is yes, and we should consider spending even more, writes Devangshu Datta. Read here
Following lunar successes, the upcoming Aditya L1 will portray India not as a rising Sun, but as a Sun that has already risen high, writes Kumar Abishek. Read here
Also Read
Best of BS Opinion: Protecting investors, the green wall, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Growth instruments, old white males, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Indo-Pacific naval strategy, long route for oil, & more
Best of BS Opinion: Why India cannot be compared with East Asia, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Neighbourhood concerns, seamless transactions & more
Best of BS Opinion: New Brics in wall, Data protection & Bharat NCAP
Best of BS Opinion: On the moon, perspectives on industrial policy & more
Best of BS Opinion: Freezing out ICE, nurturing capex, trilateral & more
Best of BS Opinion: Unfinished job of Sebi, reforms at MDBs and more
Best of BS Opinion: Something better than race for engineering admission
“My priority is to tame inflation.”
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman