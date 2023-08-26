Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.56%)
64886.51 -365.83
Nifty (-0.62%)
19265.80 -120.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
5434.80 -2.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.82%)
38471.25 -317.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44231.45 -264.75
Heatmap

Best of BS Opinion: Beyond forming an alliance, Isro's solar odyssey & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with fellow Opposition MPs during a joint press conference following their ‘Tiranga March’

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with fellow Opposition MPs during a joint press conference following their ‘Tiranga March’

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Opposition parties which have come together under an INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) umbrella are scheduled to meet a third time next week. If they are not careful, what awaits them down the road is a repeat of 1971, writes T N Ninan in his weekly column. Read here

In other views:

India needs SHE companies — sustainable, humane, enlightened — which are in the control of neither Shylocks nor priests, write R Gopalakrishnan. Read here

The answer to the question of whether we should spend on a space programme is yes, and we should consider spending even more, writes Devangshu Datta. Read here

Following lunar successes, the upcoming Aditya L1 will portray India not as a rising Sun, but as a Sun that has already risen high, writes Kumar Abishek. Read here
 

Quotes

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Protecting investors, the green wall, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Growth instruments, old white males, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Indo-Pacific naval strategy, long route for oil, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Why India cannot be compared with East Asia, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Neighbourhood concerns, seamless transactions & more

Best of BS Opinion: New Brics in wall, Data protection & Bharat NCAP

Best of BS Opinion: On the moon, perspectives on industrial policy & more

Best of BS Opinion: Freezing out ICE, nurturing capex, trilateral & more

Best of BS Opinion: Unfinished job of Sebi, reforms at MDBs and more

Best of BS Opinion: Something better than race for engineering admission

 
“My priority is to tame inflation.”
 
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesJawan Movie Advance BookingsStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPM Gati ShaktiNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj ChopraWorld Athletics 2023 Highlights

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassadorTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state electionsMizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidencyPM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon