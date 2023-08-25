Confirmation

Best of BS Opinion: New Brics in wall, Data protection & Bharat NCAP

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Data protection

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Rajesh Kumar
Aug 25 2023
As was widely expected, the summit of the Brics grouping—consisting, for now, of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa— ended with some big news: The announcement that the grouping would be expanded. In this context our lead editorial notes that China’s motives are transparent and widely understood: To create a new set of plurilateral institutions that mimic the post-war multilateral order, but which exclude the Western powers. India will need to be careful. Read here

In other views:

It is not clear whether the proposed Data Protection Board is a repudiation of India’s recent regulatory experience or an improvement on the present arrangement, writes KP Krishnan. Read here

We hope the New Car Assessment Programme, though voluntary for the manufacturers, will become the norm as it begins to influence purchase decisions in favour of safer cars, writes Suveen Sinha Read here


“We are proud of Praggnanandhaa for his remarkable performance at the FIDE World Cup! He showcased his exceptional skills and gave a tough fight to the formidable Magnus Carlsen in the finals. This is no small feat. Wishing him the very best for his upcoming tournaments.”
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Aug 25 2023

