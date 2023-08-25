Best of BS Opinion: New Brics in wall, Data protection & Bharat NCAP

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Protecting investors, the green wall, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Growth instruments, old white males, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Indo-Pacific naval strategy, long route for oil, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Why India cannot be compared with East Asia, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Neighbourhood concerns, seamless transactions & more

Best of BS Opinion: On the moon, perspectives on industrial policy & more

Best of BS Opinion: Freezing out ICE, nurturing capex, trilateral & more

Best of BS Opinion: Unfinished job of Sebi, reforms at MDBs and more

Best of BS Opinion: Something better than race for engineering admission