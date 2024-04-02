Best of BS Opinion: Next phase for RBI, ED action against Opposition, more

As the Reserve Bank of India turns 90, it is possible to say that it has done reasonably well in terms of macro-economic management and in the adoption of technology, making India a world leader in payment solutions. But looking ahead, the key challenge lies in RBI’s ability to formally function as an independent central bank. To make it more effective, the government should consider necessary legal changes to empower it in banking regulation and to run low fiscal deficit to avoid risk of potential fiscal dominance of monetary policy, the top edit suggests. Read it here
