Best of BS Opinion: The power of an acronym, real test for Kharge & more

The trajectory of a grouping, the market for sneakers, Congress politics and more on AI – for the weekend
Is Brics in disarray? T N Ninan discusses various issues.
Aditi Phadnis looks at the challenges before the Congress president
Sandeep Goyal: adidas sneaking past Nike?
Atanu Biswas says, with artificial intelligence, the task of science fiction writers is getting tough
