Best of BS Opinion: Our forgotten neighbour, healthy development & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

neighbour, civil war

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In the context of latest projection by the International Monetary Fund, our lead editorial notes that while India has large foreign exchange reserves and portfolio flows have been positive in recent months, a significant increase in crude oil prices owing to geopolitical tensions and a spike in US bond yields, which have inched up over the past few days, can increase macroeconomic challenges.  Read here

In other views
Recent trends in the Myanmar civil war make a case for India to upgrade its links with anti-junta forces, writes Shankar Acharya. Read here

Amit Kapoor and Bibek Debroy argue that by leveraging technology and data-driven approaches, startups can help cities optimise resource allocation, improve service delivery, and enhance the overall quality of life for residents. Read here

 
Quote
 
“…we do encourage both India and Pakistan to avoid escalation and find a resolution through dialogue.”
 
US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller
Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content Myanmar

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

