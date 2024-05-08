Best of BS Opinion: Rising repatriation, Themeless election & more

Although both the ruling National Democratic Alliance, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Opposition bloc, with the Congress as its largest constituent, are campaigning to improve their chances, what voters are missing in the ongoing Lok Sabha election is a substantive debate on crucial issues. In this context, our lead editor notes that it’s time for the political debate to pivot towards issues directly affecting people’s lives. Read here
In other views
As worrying as the recent decline in gross foreign direct investment is the increasing pace of disinvestment, writes A K Bhattacharya.
The prevailing interest rate policy is very blunt and has side-effects, writes Gurbachan Singh.