Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Best of BS Opinion: Tech's territorial ambitions, beauty and the best, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Tech’s territorial ambitions

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

From US elections to war in West Asia. From gated communities to beauty pageants. And India’s decentralisation obstacles. Weekend’s reading

Joseph E Stiglitz compares and contrasts Joe Biden and Donald Trump and puts choices before citizens.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Devangshu Datta looks at gated communities as being a stage in the evolution of the nation state -- dystopias and utopias sitting cheek by jowl.

R Kavita Rao highlights India’s decentralisation challenges – absorbing resources and delivering on commitment.

Kanika Datta says a 60-year-old winning the Miss Universe title does not necessarily mean stereotypes will go. All told it shows why such things should be abolished.

Mihir S Sharma looks at the seven months of war in West Asia and hopes for a new consensus to emerge.


QUOTE
 
If it is going to take time and it does appear to us that it may take some time, we will then consider the question of interim bail (for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal) because of the elections.
 
A Supreme Court Bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta to the additional solicitor general


Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 04 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVETop Hottest Cities in IndiaAdani Group | SEBIKL Sharma | AmethiIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon