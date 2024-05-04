Best of BS Opinion: Tech's territorial ambitions, beauty and the best, more

From US elections to war in West Asia. From gated communities to beauty pageants. And India’s decentralisation obstacles. Weekend’s reading
Joseph E Stiglitz compares and contrasts Joe Biden and Donald Trump and puts choices before citizens.
Devangshu Datta looks at gated communities as being a stage in the evolution of the nation state -- dystopias and utopias sitting cheek by jowl.
R Kavita Rao highlights India’s decentralisation challenges – absorbing resources and delivering on commitment.
Kanika Datta says a 60-year-old winning the Miss Universe title does not necessarily mean stereotypes will go. All told it shows why such things should be abolished.
Mihir S Sharma looks at the seven months of war in West Asia and hopes for a new consensus to emerge.