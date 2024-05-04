Best of BS Opinion: Tech's territorial ambitions, beauty and the best, more

From US elections to war in West Asia. From gated communities to beauty pageants. And India’s decentralisation obstacles. Weekend’s reading

QUOTE

If it is going to take time and it does appear to us that it may take some time, we will then consider the question of interim bail (for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal) because of the elections.

A Supreme Court Bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta to the additional solicitor general