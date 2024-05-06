Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: Socially construct AI, encouraging investment, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Socially construct the right AI, artificial intelligence, AI, AI a threat

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

The depths of Indian financial architecture and a proper understanding of AI --- reading for today

Foreign financial firms are leaving India but not those dealing in personal products. Debashis Basu says why
Tamal Bandyopadhyay: From now on, this will be the architecture of Indian banking – mature small finance banks (SFBs) migrating to universal banks and new SFBs being ushered in through a turnstile gate.

Ajit Balakrishnan talks of putting artificial intelligence in the right perspective --- “socially constructing the right AI”.


Transparency and simplicity, and I just don’t care much about clothes. I prefer (those to be) simple.
 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, when asked about his white T-shirt
First Published: May 06 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

