Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Best of BS Opinion: Resetting Republic, Kolkata's very own Hogwarts, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

digital economy, book

Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Neither the Dubai agreement nor what was left out of it will make much impact on climate change, say Scott Barrett, Noah Kaufman, and Joseph E Stiglitz. To succeed, climate agreements must be compatible with countries’ economic strategies, not least those of lower-income countries like India, where most future emissions will occur, they argue and show how this can be achieved. Read it here

In other views:
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

R Gopalakrishnan explains why the concept of neeyat or true intent is relevant for all enterprises, whether professionally run or family-owned. Read it here

Atanu Biswas revels in the magic of Kolkata’s annual “boi mela” or book fair. Read it here

Devangshu Datta reviews some of the best books of 2023 that covered ground that had been in the news for a while but had not been explained properly to the reader. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
“I just wanted to defend myself, my family and, frankly, the presidency”
 
Donald Trump at  E Jean Carroll’s second defamation trial against him

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Best of BS Opinion: Planning for megapolises, redefining patriotism & more

Best of BS Opinion: Progressive green growth narrative, rational call, more

Best of BS Opinion: China's long stumble, importance of Asean & more

Best of BS Opinion: GST cess as opportunity, the rural push & more

Best of BS Opinion: Supply-chain efficiency, Stress testing & more

Best of BS Opinion: Reconfiguration of global trade and FDI & more

Topics : BS Special BS Opinion Curated Content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon