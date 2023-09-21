Best of BS Opinion: Savings for growth, evolving trade landscape & more

The latest numbers on household financial savings, released by the Reserve Bank of India this week, have taken economists by surprise and can have significant implications for medium-term growth outcomes. The data revealed that the flow of net household financial savings dropped to a multi-decade low of 5.1 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022-23, compared with 7.2 per cent the previous year. Our lead editorial talks about the possible reasons and consequences. Read here
In an era of shifting trade dynamics, India stands at the crossroads of opportunity, but being adaptable will be the key, writes Ajay Srivastava. Read here
Amit Kapoor and Bibek Debroy note that the transformation of slums into prosperous urban areas is a long-term process that requires the commitment of government agencies, urban planners, non-governmental organisations, and the active participation of the affected communities. Read here
“Women reservation is not at all a political issue for BJP.”
Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah