Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Best of BS Opinion: Using GST as consumption proxy, The ANC's choices, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Unlike private consumption data, GST can provide real-time insights into consumption patterns, economic activity, and state-wise variations

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The increasing frequency of extreme weather events and the intensity of heat waves is a reminder of rapid shifts in climate and its potential consequences for a country like India. This is not a challenge that can be addressed by individual developing countries, however. The real problem, the top edit points out, is that developed countries have committed to providing financial support to developing countries but the funds mobilized are inadequate, generating resentment and doubts among developing nations regarding future climate funding promises. Read it here

In other views:  
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Dharmakirti Joshi, Adhish Verma and Bhavi Shah explain how GST data can provide real-time insights into consumption patterns, economic activity, and regional variations at the state level. Read it here

Prosenjit Datta chalks out the policy changes needed to attract big players in mining and minerals. Read it here

The second edit suggests that the ANC faces tough choices as coalition partners to stay in power. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘There are more Hamas armed people … in the places that the IDF has already moved out of than in Rafah’
 
Eyal Hulata, former head of Israel’s National Security Council
Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content Power Sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersLok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon