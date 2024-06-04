Best of BS Opinion: Using GST as consumption proxy, The ANC's choices, more

The increasing frequency of extreme weather events and the intensity of heat waves is a reminder of rapid shifts in climate and its potential consequences for a country like India. This is not a challenge that can be addressed by individual developing countries, however. The real problem, the top edit points out, is that developed countries have committed to providing financial support to developing countries but the funds mobilized are inadequate, generating resentment and doubts among developing nations regarding future climate funding promises. Read it here
In other views:
Dharmakirti Joshi, Adhish Verma and Bhavi Shah explain how GST data can provide real-time insights into consumption patterns, economic activity, and regional variations at the state level. Read it here
Prosenjit Datta chalks out the policy changes needed to attract big players in mining and minerals. Read it here
The second edit suggests that the ANC faces tough choices as coalition partners to stay in power. Read it here