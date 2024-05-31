Best of BS Opinion: Robust performance, Decentralisation reality and more

S&P Global Ratings, one of the three major global rating agencies, raised its outlook for India to “positive” from “stable” on Wednesday. In this regard, our lead editorial argues it is worth noting that growth after the pandemic has largely been driven by government capital expenditure, which can be difficult to sustain if fiscal-consolidation goals also have to be achieved at the same time. Read here.
Our second edit notes that international support for Israel is rapidly weakening. Read here
In other views
It is clear that persuading the states to fiscally empower the local bodies does not succeed. Effective decentralisation requires directly empowering the local bodies, writes economist M Govinda Rao. Read here
Suveen Sinha talks about missing startup icons in India. Read here