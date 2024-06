Best of BS Opinion: A bold initiative or madcap idea, many elections & more

Mihir S Sharma. Read A more perfect democracy requires an active third layer with regular meaningful elections. If our roads and drainage don’t work, we should be able to vote out the person in charge, writes. Read here

Devangshu Datta. Read As studies in Finland, Ireland and Kenya have shown, Congress’ promise of Rs 1 lakh to below poverty line women may not just be an experiment in populism, writes. Read here

Kenneth Rogoff. Read Central bankers no doubt aim to achieve their inflation targets, but they always need to be wary of their political masters. To maintain their independence under growing pressure, central banks will need to be flexible and occasionally make concessions, which could lead to a repeat of the post-pandemic inflationary surge within the next ten years, writesRead here

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar. Read More than any other business perhaps, cinema goes through seasonal cycles driven by lack of success due to bad films, vacations, major cricket tournaments or elections dominating media consumption, writes. Read here