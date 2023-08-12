Confirmation

Best of BS Opinion: Test for the Opposition, the boys played well, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 6:05 AM IST
How many of the Bills passed by Parliament, despite opposition from the parties that have joined hands in a new alliance, would these parties undo if they were elected to office, say in the 2024 general elections, ask T N Ninan. He lists the varied current issues that have strong resonances with past, non-BJP governments – in national security, constitutional matters and social issues -- and suggests that the misuse of power has become routine for ruling regimes. Read it here

In other views:

Mihir Sharma reviews recent political developments in Pakistan and points out that only the military matters in the destiny of that country. Read it here

Arundhuti Dasgupta explains the links between myths and the fragility of existence such as climate change. Read it here
QUOTE OF THE DAY
 

“Modi wants Manipur to burn and not douse the fire”
 
Rahul Gandhi 
Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 6:05 AM IST

