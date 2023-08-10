Best of BS Opinion: How sweet is India's spot, Steps worth taking & more

India, according to the local and global media, is in a“sweet spot” both in terms of its economic growth potential and the geopolitical context. How valid is this assumption? Shankar Acharya weighs the evidence and points to some plus points and some significant constraints. Read it here
In other views:
The top edit outlines the sound steps on judicial reform outlined by the parliamentary committee on judicial reform. Read it here
My column examines the government’s growing role in the economy and business. Read it here
The second edit analyses Reliance Industries’ big bet on green energy. Read it here