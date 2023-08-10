Confirmation

Best of BS Opinion: How sweet is India's spot, Steps worth taking & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

indian economy

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
India, according to the local and global media, is in a“sweet spot” both in terms of its economic growth potential and the geopolitical context. How valid is this assumption? Shankar Acharya weighs the evidence and points to some plus points and some significant constraints. Read it here
 
 
In other views:

The top edit outlines the sound steps on judicial reform outlined by the parliamentary committee on judicial reform. Read it here

My column examines the government’s growing role in the economy and business. Read it here

The second edit analyses Reliance Industries’ big bet on green energy. Read it here
 
QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Bharat Mata, you killed her in Manipur”

Rahul Gandhi in Parliament

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

