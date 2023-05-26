1 child killed, 28 injured in bus-truck collision in Uttar Pradesh's Noida

One child was killed and as many as 28 people were left injured after a bus and a truck collided in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

Gautam Buddha Nagar Police told the mediapersons that one child has been killed while 28 people are injured in the accident.

The incident happened at the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, near the village Ladpura area, under the Kasna police station.

As per the police, the deceased has been identified as Aashish (11) and his body has been sent for post-mortem.

All the injured people are being treated at the hospital and further investigation is underway, the police said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep grief over the incident and expressed condolences to the deceased and his bereaved family members.

He has also directed the officials of the district administration to ensure proper treatment of the victims and wished speedy recovery for them.