Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah meets Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday met Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital.

Karnataka CM was accompanied by state minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, and MLA Byrathi Suresh.

"AICC General Secretary Mrs. (@priyankagandhi @siddaramaiah Mr. @irobertvadra met with Hon'ble Chief Minister Mr. @siddaramaiah in New Delhi. Minister Mr. @BZZameerAhmed was accompanied by MLA Mr. @byrathi_suresh," Karnataka Congress MLA MB Patil tweeted on Thursday.

Earlier on May 24, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah arrived in Delhi to discuss Cabinet expansion with party leadership.

On asked about discussions regarding cabinet expansion, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC chief DK Shivakumar told ANI that it will be informed by the Chief Minister and AICC.

Talking to ANI, DK Shivakumar said, "That will be informed by CM Siddaramaiah and AICC. As the party president, I will definitely go to Delhi."

On May 18, CM Siddaramaiah was elected unanimously as the CLP leader in Karnataka, after the Congress party finalised its CM candidate after days of deliberation following a landslide victory in Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah took oath as the Chief Minister on May 20, and DK Shivakumar took oath as his deputy.

Congress bagged 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats from the only southern state it had.