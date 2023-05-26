Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah meets Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday met Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital.
Karnataka CM was accompanied by state minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, and MLA Byrathi Suresh.
"AICC General Secretary Mrs. (@priyankagandhi @siddaramaiah Mr. @irobertvadra met with Hon'ble Chief Minister Mr. @siddaramaiah in New Delhi. Minister Mr. @BZZameerAhmed was accompanied by MLA Mr. @byrathi_suresh," Karnataka Congress MLA MB Patil tweeted on Thursday.
Earlier on May 24, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah arrived in Delhi to discuss Cabinet expansion with party leadership.
On asked about discussions regarding cabinet expansion, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC chief DK Shivakumar told ANI that it will be informed by the Chief Minister and AICC.
Talking to ANI, DK Shivakumar said, "That will be informed by CM Siddaramaiah and AICC. As the party president, I will definitely go to Delhi."
Also Read
Priyanka Gandhi to address Congress' women's convention in Bengaluru today
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit K'taka on Tuesday ahead of assembly polls
They are stealing democracy: Priyanka Gandhi's jibe at BJP in Karnataka
Want to implement promises as soon as possible: Priyanka Gandhi in Shimla
Karnataka Congress gears up for Priyanka Gandhi's Bengaluru convention
Compensation demand in paper leak reflects intellectual bankruptcy: Gehlot
POCSO Act being misused, we'll force govt to change law: Brij Bhushan
NIA team visits Nitin Gadkari's Nagpur office after threat call to minister
25 ministers to take oath on Saturday in Siddaramaiah's cabinet: Report
Around 25 parties expected to join new Parliament building inauguration
On May 18, CM Siddaramaiah was elected unanimously as the CLP leader in Karnataka, after the Congress party finalised its CM candidate after days of deliberation following a landslide victory in Karnataka.
Siddaramaiah took oath as the Chief Minister on May 20, and DK Shivakumar took oath as his deputy.
Congress bagged 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats from the only southern state it had.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)